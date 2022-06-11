Stifel Financial Corp Buys 73,449 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 703,497 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,449 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $42,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 28,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after buying an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP grew its position in Citigroup by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 1,410,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,180,000 after acquiring an additional 420,000 shares during the last quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup by 73.4% during the 4th quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 26,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 11,258 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in Citigroup by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 29,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth $365,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Citigroup in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $79.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Atlantic Securities lowered Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Citigroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.87.

NYSE C opened at $47.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $94.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.87 and a 200-day moving average of $57.95. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.40 and a 1-year high of $77.19.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $19.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.12 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.06%.

Citigroup Profile (Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.