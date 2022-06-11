Stifel Financial Corp Buys 8,088 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,088 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.11% of Rockwell Automation worth $43,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROK. Capital World Investors grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,892,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,706,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,634 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 9,956.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 275,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,151,000 after purchasing an additional 278,786 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,349,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $470,612,000 after purchasing an additional 191,618 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 1,627.7% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 188,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,589,000 after purchasing an additional 177,131 shares during the period. Finally, Shellback Capital LP bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,618,000. 78.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ROK opened at $208.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $232.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $279.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.42. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $191.07 and a 12-month high of $354.99.

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 35.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.45%.

Rockwell Automation declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

ROK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $357.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $325.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $261.00 to $212.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $263.06.

In related news, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 664 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.75, for a total value of $144,586.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,174. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia A. Watson acquired 1,110 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $219.58 per share, for a total transaction of $243,733.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,827 shares in the company, valued at $1,059,912.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

