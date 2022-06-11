Stifel Financial Corp Has $51.68 Million Stock Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 171,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 639 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in AON were worth $51,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AON. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of AON during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in AON by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in AON during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in AON by 191.5% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its position in AON by 3,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

AON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of AON from $321.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $320.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AON has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $300.98.

Shares of AON stock opened at $253.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.87 billion, a PE ratio of 40.26 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $294.42 and its 200 day moving average is $293.36. Aon plc has a 1 year low of $223.19 and a 1 year high of $341.98.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.86 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. AON had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 119.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This is an increase from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.56%.

AON announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, February 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $7.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Lester B. Knight purchased 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $286.58 per share, for a total transaction of $4,012,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 109,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,237,220. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 82 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.31, for a total transaction of $25,281.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

