Stifel Financial Corp Has $58.17 Million Stock Holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Stifel Financial Corp cut its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,095,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,874 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $58,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 66,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the fourth quarter worth $5,332,000. Mirova lifted its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirova now owns 58,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,132,000 after buying an additional 14,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1,805.7% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,698,000 after buying an additional 30,281 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HASI stock opened at $38.12 on Friday. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.61 and a 1 year high of $65.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 18.00, a quick ratio of 18.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital ( NYSE:HASI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 54.97% and a return on equity of 10.52%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.70%.

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel purchased 2,668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.41 per share, with a total value of $99,809.88. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 535,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,033,316.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey Lipson purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.18 per share, for a total transaction of $111,540.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,737 shares in the company, valued at $1,142,801.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.33.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

