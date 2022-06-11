Stifel Financial Corp Increases Stock Position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 976,770 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,453 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.83% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $48,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LMBS. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 682,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,113,000 after acquiring an additional 15,441 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 19,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 196.7% during the fourth quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 22,426 shares in the last quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP bought a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $4,446,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1,045.2% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 84,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,221,000 after acquiring an additional 77,071 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LMBS opened at $48.37 on Friday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $48.34 and a 1-year high of $51.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.34.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.