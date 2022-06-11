Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

UBS Group restated their hold rating on shares of Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on SFIX. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $19.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $25.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on shares of Stitch Fix in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. They set a market perform rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Stitch Fix in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. They set a market perform rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.75.

Shares of NASDAQ SFIX traded down $1.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.34. The stock had a trading volume of 11,177,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,343,863. Stitch Fix has a 12 month low of $6.18 and a 12 month high of $64.52. The company has a market capitalization of $689.79 million, a PE ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.55.

Stitch Fix ( NASDAQ:SFIX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.15). Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 19.13% and a negative net margin of 4.13%. The firm had revenue of $492.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Stitch Fix will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SFIX. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Stitch Fix by 2.0% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in Stitch Fix by 40.9% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Stitch Fix by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its position in Stitch Fix by 162.8% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Stitch Fix by 20.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. 70.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

