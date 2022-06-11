StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Shares of Pluristem Therapeutics stock opened at $1.33 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.22, a current ratio of 8.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.81. Pluristem Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.06 and a fifty-two week high of $4.55. The firm has a market cap of $43.02 million, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 2.00.

Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.23 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pluristem Therapeutics will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Pluristem Therapeutics by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,071,878 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 146,517 shares during the period. Nia Impact Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pluristem Therapeutics by 11.3% in the first quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 837,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 85,024 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 61.3% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 257,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 97,953 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 9.1% during the third quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 240,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 74.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 137,468 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 58,764 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.94% of the company’s stock.

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc operates as a bio-technology company. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders.

