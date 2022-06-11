StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Shares of Pluristem Therapeutics stock opened at $1.33 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.22, a current ratio of 8.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.81. Pluristem Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.06 and a fifty-two week high of $4.55. The firm has a market cap of $43.02 million, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 2.00.
Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.23 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pluristem Therapeutics will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.
About Pluristem Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Pluristem Therapeutics Inc operates as a bio-technology company. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders.
