StockNews.com Downgrades Danaos (NYSE:DAC) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Danaos (NYSE:DAC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Danaos from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Shares of DAC stock opened at $71.04 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.52. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.47. Danaos has a 52 week low of $58.00 and a 52 week high of $107.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Danaos ( NYSE:DAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The shipping company reported $11.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.11 by $5.25. The business had revenue of $229.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.86 million. Danaos had a net margin of 138.14% and a return on equity of 26.55%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.63 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Danaos will post 32.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. Danaos’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.69%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Impala Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Danaos by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 974,041 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $72,712,000 after buying an additional 16,217 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Danaos by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 361,198 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $37,052,000 after purchasing an additional 9,383 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaos by 1,141.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 203,718 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $20,887,000 after purchasing an additional 187,310 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Danaos by 154.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 135,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,122,000 after purchasing an additional 82,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in shares of Danaos by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 114,496 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.61% of the company’s stock.

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of February 28, 2022, it had a fleet of 71 containerships aggregating 436,589 twenty-foot equivalent units in capacity.

