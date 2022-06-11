StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.45 on Tuesday. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.31 and a 52 week high of $1.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.57.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.04). Adamis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 100.63% and a negative net margin of 585.90%. The business had revenue of $1.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Adamis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,333,913 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 47,774 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 3,449.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 557,157 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 541,460 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 13.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 475,373 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 55,168 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 224,561 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 19,691 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 735.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 218,573 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 192,403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.52% of the company’s stock.

About Adamis Pharmaceuticals

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products in the therapeutic areas of allergy, opioid overdose, respiratory, and inflammatory disease in the United States. The company's product candidates comprise SYMJEPI epinephrine pre-filled syringe injectable products for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis; dry powder inhaler products for the treatment of asthma; and naloxone injection for the treatment of opioid overdose.

