StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Adamis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.45 on Tuesday. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.31 and a 52 week high of $1.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.57.
Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.04). Adamis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 100.63% and a negative net margin of 585.90%. The business had revenue of $1.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Adamis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.
About Adamis Pharmaceuticals
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products in the therapeutic areas of allergy, opioid overdose, respiratory, and inflammatory disease in the United States. The company's product candidates comprise SYMJEPI epinephrine pre-filled syringe injectable products for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis; dry powder inhaler products for the treatment of asthma; and naloxone injection for the treatment of opioid overdose.
