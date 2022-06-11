StockNews.com Lowers Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, March 11th.

TGS opened at $6.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $924.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.62. Transportadora de Gas del Sur has a 1 year low of $4.05 and a 1 year high of $7.65.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur ( NYSE:TGS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The energy company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $268.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.35 million. Transportadora de Gas del Sur had a net margin of 28.64% and a return on equity of 21.93%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Transportadora de Gas del Sur will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,500,016 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,396,000 after buying an additional 17,126 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the first quarter valued at about $2,394,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 263.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 246,700 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 178,900 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 214,800 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 30,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 173,138 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 49,129 shares during the last quarter. 2.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Transportadora de Gas del Sur

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in transportation of natural gas, production, and commercialization of natural gas liquids in Argentina. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation Services; Liquids Production and Commercialization; Other Services; and Telecommunications.

