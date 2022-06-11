Strategic Financial Services Inc Has $4.51 Million Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Strategic Financial Services Inc trimmed its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,270 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $4,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 40.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 951,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $619,097,000 after buying an additional 274,306 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 8.8% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 116.7% during the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 16.1% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 8.4% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. 82.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 700 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $541.22, for a total value of $378,854.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,054,418.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Catherine P. Lego acquired 1,736 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $460.35 per share, with a total value of $799,167.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,013,356.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LRCX shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Lam Research from $700.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Lam Research from $650.00 to $560.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com lowered Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Lam Research from $775.00 to $837.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Lam Research from $596.00 to $567.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lam Research presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $674.00.

Shares of LRCX opened at $474.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.26. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $442.53 and a 12 month high of $731.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $486.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $569.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.48 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.51% and a net margin of 27.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 31.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.76%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

