Strategic Financial Services Inc Sells 497 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Strategic Financial Services Inc reduced its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 497 shares during the quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc’s holdings in McKesson were worth $3,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in McKesson in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in McKesson in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in McKesson in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in McKesson in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MCK shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $292.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $343.00 to $378.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of McKesson to $380.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $352.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McKesson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.69.

NYSE MCK opened at $313.34 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $184.43 and a one year high of $339.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $322.07 and a 200 day moving average of $281.87. The company has a market capitalization of $45.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.46, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.66.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $5.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.06 by ($0.23). McKesson had a negative return on equity of 538.84% and a net margin of 0.42%. The business had revenue of $66.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.05 earnings per share. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 23.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 26.07%.

In other McKesson news, EVP Nancy Flores sold 3,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.09, for a total transaction of $1,025,974.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,692,329.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 27,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.16, for a total value of $9,088,937.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,561,959.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,268 shares of company stock valued at $25,379,499 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

