Strong (STRONG) Price Hits $10.03

Strong (STRONG) traded 21.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 11th. Strong has a total market capitalization of $1.39 million and $284,020.00 worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Strong coin can currently be bought for approximately $10.03 or 0.00034843 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Strong has traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $99.22 or 0.00344707 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003471 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002036 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001312 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00030615 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $125.94 or 0.00437548 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Strong Coin Profile

Strong’s launch date was August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 coins and its circulating supply is 138,269 coins. The official message board for Strong is medium.com/@strongblockio . Strong’s official Twitter account is @Strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Strong’s official website is strongblock.io

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience. “

Buying and Selling Strong

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strong directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Strong should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Strong using one of the exchanges listed above.

