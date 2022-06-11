Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Trading Up 3%

Shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) were up 3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $23.37 and last traded at $23.11. Approximately 42,208 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,674,882 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.44.

Several analysts have commented on NOVA shares. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $50.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.23.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.47.

Sunnova Energy International ( NYSE:NOVA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.08. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 52.12% and a negative return on equity of 9.95%. The business had revenue of $65.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sunnova Energy International news, insider Chris Hayden sold 3,780 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total transaction of $82,063.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOVA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,269,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,237,000 after purchasing an additional 4,231,302 shares during the period. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 8,193.0% during the 1st quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 1,717,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,108 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 211.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,007,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,613 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,390,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 4,999,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,291,000 after purchasing an additional 973,966 shares during the period.

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential energy services in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,140 megawatts serving over 195,000 customers.

