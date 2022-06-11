Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) is Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP’s 5th Largest Position

Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP reduced its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,584,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 257,700 shares during the quarter. Super Micro Computer makes up 4.1% of Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $69,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SMCI. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 313.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 49,558 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 40.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 17.0% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 4,183 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 403.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 62,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after buying an additional 49,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 4.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,394,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,008,000 after buying an additional 62,988 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Super Micro Computer news, CEO Charles Liang sold 39,612 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total transaction of $1,630,826.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sherman Tuan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.95, for a total transaction of $519,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,889 shares in the company, valued at $1,292,983.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,000 shares of company stock worth $2,376,622. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SMCI opened at $48.75 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.79. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.88 and a 1 year high of $58.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 1.18.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.18. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SMCI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $70.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $60.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as support and services.

