SVB Leerink Raises HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Price Target to $76.00

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by SVB Leerink from $67.00 to $76.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

HQY has been the subject of several other reports. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of HealthEquity from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. BTIG Research raised shares of HealthEquity from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $77.75.

HQY stock opened at $64.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.45 and a 200-day moving average of $56.09. HealthEquity has a 12-month low of $36.81 and a 12-month high of $84.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.05, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.08.

HealthEquity ( NASDAQ:HQY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 6th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. HealthEquity had a negative net margin of 7.11% and a positive return on equity of 3.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that HealthEquity will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HQY. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of HealthEquity by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 676,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,458,000 after purchasing an additional 386,663 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,295,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of HealthEquity by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 84,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,481,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the 3rd quarter valued at about $368,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of HealthEquity by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 512,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,211,000 after buying an additional 85,107 shares during the last quarter. 97.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

