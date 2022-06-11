Swingby One Day Trading Volume Reaches $120,670.00 (SWINGBY)

Swingby (SWINGBY) traded 10% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. One Swingby coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Swingby has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar. Swingby has a market capitalization of $2.39 million and $120,670.00 worth of Swingby was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Swingby alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.90 or 0.00350148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003573 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003577 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,387.82 or 0.99952050 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001908 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003575 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001249 BTC.

Swingby Profile

SWINGBY is a coin. It was first traded on July 23rd, 2020. Swingby’s total supply is 975,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 695,318,079 coins. Swingby’s official message board is swingby.network/en/news . The official website for Swingby is swingby.network/en . Swingby’s official Twitter account is @SwingbyProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Swingby is https://reddit.com/r/swingbyofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Swingby Labs is a Singapore-based company founded in 2018. A group of cryptocurrency enthusiasts who joined forces to develop solutions to connect Bitcoin with other blockchains. Now, during final preparations for our launch sequence, it is developing a protocol that moves assets quickly between blockchains, named Skybridge, and a few other projects… all using the most cutting-edge technology and research. Swingby is a decentralized proof-of-stake network that uses the latest advancements in cryptography research to allow you to move your tokens onto other chains without a trusted party. Our first launch will bridge Bitcoin to Ethereum. “

Swingby Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swingby directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swingby should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swingby using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Swingby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swingby and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.