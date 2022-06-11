Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.63-$8.70 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.90. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.00 billion-$5.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.81 billion. Synopsys also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $2.01-$2.06 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS traded down $11.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $305.39. The stock had a trading volume of 711,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 964,466. The company has a market cap of $46.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.20. Synopsys has a 1 year low of $255.02 and a 1 year high of $377.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $301.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $317.07.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 21.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Synopsys will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

SNPS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Synopsys from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Synopsys from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Synopsys from $415.00 to $375.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on Synopsys to $350.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Synopsys to $360.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $377.45.

In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,463 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $1,142,790.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,465,590. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Trac Pham sold 49,072 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $14,966,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,752,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 106,241 shares of company stock worth $32,174,289. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNPS. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Synopsys by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at $166,000. Geller Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys during the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth $239,000. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

