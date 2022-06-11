Synovus Financial Corp Boosts Stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,596 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $2,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ANSS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 0.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 289,512 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $98,567,000 after buying an additional 1,687 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 38.8% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 22,676 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,720,000 after buying an additional 6,340 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ANSYS during the third quarter worth $287,000. Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 1.8% during the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,121 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 10.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Get ANSYS alerts:

ANSS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on ANSYS from $335.00 to $308.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet lowered ANSYS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on ANSYS from $305.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on ANSYS from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on ANSYS in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $308.50.

NASDAQ ANSS opened at $241.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $270.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $320.80. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $230.72 and a 1 year high of $413.89. The company has a market cap of $21.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.06, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.28.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $428.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.26 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 23.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Research analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.18, for a total transaction of $204,944.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,223.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About ANSYS (Get Rating)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.