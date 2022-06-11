Synovus Financial Corp Grows Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,665 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $2,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $796,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 933 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,583,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,872,000. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 94,836 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $130,623,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 486.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,974,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the period. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MTD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,240.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $1,600.00 to $1,410.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,531.00 to $1,595.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of NYSE:MTD opened at $1,200.44 on Friday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,168.31 and a 52 week high of $1,714.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,288.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,416.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.89. The company has a market cap of $27.30 billion, a PE ratio of 35.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.06.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.32 by $0.55. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.82% and a return on equity of 540.97%. The company had revenue of $897.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $868.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,237.68, for a total value of $15,471,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,217,775.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 948 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,195.60, for a total transaction of $1,133,428.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,778. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,571 shares of company stock valued at $48,377,720. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

