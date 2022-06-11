Synovus Financial Corp Invests $2.27 Million in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,268,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Entegris during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Entegris in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new stake in Entegris in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Entegris in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Entegris in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

ENTG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Entegris from $183.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Entegris in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Entegris from $175.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.13.

In other news, COO Todd James Edlund sold 24,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.32, for a total value of $3,335,365.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Corey Rucci sold 2,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $298,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 39,561 shares of company stock valued at $5,370,016 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

ENTG stock opened at $103.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Entegris, Inc. has a one year low of $99.82 and a one year high of $158.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a PE ratio of 31.48 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $111.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.37.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.07. Entegris had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The company had revenue of $649.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 3rd. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.12%.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

