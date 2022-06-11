Synovus Financial Corp Purchases 732 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $2,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Socorro Asset Management LP lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Socorro Asset Management LP now owns 148,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,557,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 9,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGL Partners LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock opened at $77.40 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.38. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $76.75 and a 1 year high of $109.73. The company has a market capitalization of $135.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $14.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.16 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 24.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 35.62%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $79.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,982,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 179,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,230,305.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MS has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Morgan Stanley from $104.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $105.00 price objective on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.27.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

