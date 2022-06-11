Syntropy (NOIA) Market Cap Hits $38.20 Million

Syntropy (NOIA) traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. During the last seven days, Syntropy has traded 13.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Syntropy has a market capitalization of $38.20 million and $193,757.00 worth of Syntropy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Syntropy coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0677 or 0.00000236 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Syntropy alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29,387.82 or 0.99952050 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003485 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003486 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001924 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Syntropy Profile

Syntropy (CRYPTO:NOIA) is a coin. Its launch date was March 12th, 2018. Syntropy’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 563,992,929 coins. Syntropy’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Syntropy is medium.com/syntropynet . Syntropy’s official website is syntropynet.com . The Reddit community for Syntropy is https://reddit.com/r/SyntropyNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NOIA is a content delivery network technology that utilizes idle bandwidth and storage from computers around the world to create a widely distributed and decentralized layer of the internet’s infrastructure with the goal of improving data delivery across the internet. Every website and application in both current and decentralized internet can use NOIA for content delivery with the goal of decreasing expenses and realize more efficient content distribution. NOIA is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the sole currency within the system that is being transferred from its customers (content hosting websites) onto its nodes that deliver that content for them. “

Syntropy Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syntropy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syntropy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Syntropy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Syntropy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Syntropy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.