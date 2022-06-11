Sysmex Co. (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Jun 11th, 2022

Sysmex Co. (OTCMKTS:SSMXYGet Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 90.7% from the May 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

SSMXY stock opened at $30.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.47 and a beta of 0.42. Sysmex has a fifty-two week low of $29.00 and a fifty-two week high of $69.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.99 and a 200-day moving average of $43.94.

Separately, Citigroup raised Sysmex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 30th.

About Sysmex (Get Rating)

Sysmex Corporation engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of diagnostic instruments, reagents, and related software in Japan. The company offers three-part and five-part white blood cell differentiation instruments for use in hematology; and transport systems for high-volume testing in labs.

