Sysmex Co. (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) Short Interest Update

Sysmex Co. (OTCMKTS:SSMXY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 90.7% from the May 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

SSMXY stock opened at $30.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.47 and a beta of 0.42. Sysmex has a fifty-two week low of $29.00 and a fifty-two week high of $69.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.99 and a 200-day moving average of $43.94.

Separately, Citigroup raised Sysmex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 30th.

Sysmex Corporation engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of diagnostic instruments, reagents, and related software in Japan. The company offers three-part and five-part white blood cell differentiation instruments for use in hematology; and transport systems for high-volume testing in labs.

