T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 129,704 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 14,502 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $15,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 703.5% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,599 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter worth $2,827,000. Destination Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth $656,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 44,545 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,592,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

TMUS stock opened at $130.51 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $130.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.54. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.51 and a fifty-two week high of $150.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $20.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.14 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 3.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.99, for a total transaction of $2,439,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 674,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,278,839.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

TMUS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded T-Mobile US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 1st. TheStreet upgraded T-Mobile US from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Benchmark increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $188.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.36.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

