Target (NYSE:TGT) Given New $190.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from $205.00 to $190.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TGT. StockNews.com lowered Target from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, May 28th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Target from $274.00 to $188.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Target from $294.00 to $239.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Truist Financial downgraded Target from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $261.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Target from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $195.81.

NYSE:TGT opened at $149.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $204.07 and its 200 day moving average is $215.84. Target has a fifty-two week low of $145.51 and a fifty-two week high of $268.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.96.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.88). Target had a return on equity of 44.75% and a net margin of 5.48%. The business had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Target will post 11.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.85%.

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.35, for a total transaction of $6,490,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,080 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.87, for a total value of $453,169.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 99,363 shares of company stock valued at $21,970,253. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

