Target (NYSE:TGT) Price Target Lowered to $190.00 at Morgan Stanley

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $255.00 to $190.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on TGT. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Target from $205.00 to $171.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Target from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Target from $239.00 to $231.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $171.00 to $150.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $195.81.

TGT opened at $149.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.87. Target has a one year low of $145.51 and a one year high of $268.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $204.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.84.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.88). The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.48 billion. Target had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 44.75%. Target’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Target will post 11.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Target’s payout ratio is currently 29.85%.

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.35, for a total transaction of $6,490,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 29,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.62, for a total value of $6,529,368.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,363 shares of company stock valued at $21,970,253 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Target by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,254,086 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,179,381,000 after purchasing an additional 589,926 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Target by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,922,818 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,313,977,000 after acquiring an additional 191,484 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,941,995 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,069,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666,948 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Target by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,187,017 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,890,357,000 after acquiring an additional 157,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter valued at $1,094,330,000. Institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

