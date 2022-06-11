TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Receives $164.20 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $163.33.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $169.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $144.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th.

TEL stock opened at $123.38 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. TE Connectivity has a 52-week low of $119.58 and a 52-week high of $166.44. The firm has a market cap of $39.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.27.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.11. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is 29.59%.

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 12,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.86, for a total value of $1,598,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,490,605. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 371.3% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 14,757 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,933,000 after buying an additional 11,626 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 32,801 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,296,000 after buying an additional 6,826 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,183,770 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $286,030,000 after purchasing an additional 435,195 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 565.2% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 459 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

About TE Connectivity (Get Rating)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

