TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) Shares Purchased by Delphi Management Inc. MA

Delphi Management Inc. MA raised its stake in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) by 137.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,730 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,290 shares during the period. Delphi Management Inc. MA’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 9,302,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,852 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 2,715.6% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 523,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,710,000 after purchasing an additional 504,557 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 56.6% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 68,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 24,600 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of TEGNA during the fourth quarter worth $1,875,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 3.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 665,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,116,000 after purchasing an additional 23,557 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

TGNA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Huber Research upgraded TEGNA from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut TEGNA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com upgraded TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Argus cut TEGNA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

NYSE:TGNA opened at $20.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. TEGNA Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.42 and a 12 month high of $23.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.87.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.06. TEGNA had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 16.41%. The company had revenue of $774.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $765.83 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that TEGNA Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.96%.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

