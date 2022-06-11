Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) Short Interest Down 84.6% in May

Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a decline of 84.6% from the May 15th total of 45,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 51,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 4,847 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 147,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,062,000 after buying an additional 23,731 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 53,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 4,595 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

HQL stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.83. 79,727 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,326. Tekla Life Sciences Investors has a fifty-two week low of $13.71 and a fifty-two week high of $22.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.12%.

Tekla Life Sciences Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the life sciences sector, including the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, managed healthcare, medical equipment, hospitals, healthcare information technology and services, devices and supplies industries, and in agriculture and environmental management industries.

