Telecom Argentina (OTCMKTS:TCMFF) Shares Down 7%

Telecom Argentina S.A. (OTCMKTS:TCMFF – Get Rating) traded down 7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.93 and last traded at $0.93. 2,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 196% from the average session volume of 675 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.00.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.00 and a 200-day moving average of $0.96.

Telecom Argentina Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TCMFF)

Telecom Argentina SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Argentina and internationally. The company offers telephone services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance telephone services, as well as public telephone services; and other related supplementary services, such as call waiting, call forwarding, conference calls, caller ID, voice mail, itemized billing, and maintenance services.

