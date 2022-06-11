Telefónica Deutschland (OTCMKTS:TELDF) Research Coverage Started at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Telefónica Deutschland (OTCMKTS:TELDF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Telefónica Deutschland from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Oddo Bhf assumed coverage on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Telefónica Deutschland to €3.40 ($3.66) in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.08.

Shares of TELDF stock opened at $3.05 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.94 and its 200-day moving average is $2.85. Telefónica Deutschland has a 52-week low of $2.56 and a 52-week high of $3.10.

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers mobile and stationery voice and data services; very high data rate digital subscriber line (VDSL) internet services; fiber-to-the-home lines; broadband services, consisting of VDSL, cable, fiber, and fixed mobile substitution services; and machine to machine communication and managed connectivity services.

