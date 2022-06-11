TeraGo (TSE:TGO) Hits New 1-Year Low at $4.40

Shares of TeraGo Inc. (TSE:TGO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$4.40 and last traded at C$4.40, with a volume of 400 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.53.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of TeraGo from C$8.50 to C$7.50 in a report on Friday, March 25th.
The stock has a market cap of C$82.86 million and a P/E ratio of -5.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.12, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.28 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.53.
TeraGo Company Profile (TSE:TGO)
TeraGo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides connectivity, colocation, and cloud services for businesses primarily in Canada. The company owns and operates a carrier-grade multi-protocol label switching enabled wireline and fixed wireless, and Internet protocol communications network that provide Internet access, private interconnection, and data connectivity services.
