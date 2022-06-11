TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $3.27

TerrAscend Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRSSF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.27 and last traded at $3.48, with a volume of 135740 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.56.
TRSSF has been the topic of several research reports. Clarus Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of TerrAscend in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on TerrAscend from $7.65 to $7.90 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Atb Cap Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TerrAscend in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on TerrAscend in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “hold” rating on shares of TerrAscend in a report on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.73.
The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.52 and a 200 day moving average of $5.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.
About TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF)
TerrAscend Corp. cultivates, processes, and sells medical and adult use cannabis in Canada and the United States. It produces and distributes hemp-derived wellness products to retail locations; and manufactures cannabis infused artisan edibles. The company also operates three retail dispensaries under the Apothecarium brand name in California and Pennsylvania.
