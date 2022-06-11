The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. lowered its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,851,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184,922 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.11% of Coca-Cola worth $288,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at about $244,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,263,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,611,557,000 after purchasing an additional 951,106 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at approximately $393,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 1.3% in the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 16,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 24.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 68.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

NYSE:KO opened at $61.41 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $52.28 and a twelve month high of $67.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.11.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 25.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.95%.

In other news, insider Henrique Braun sold 9,436 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.91, for a total value of $565,310.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 153,466 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total value of $9,979,893.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 136,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,877,440.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 435,719 shares of company stock valued at $28,182,668. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays set a $74.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.80.

Coca-Cola Profile (Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.