The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (SRV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.15 on June 30th

The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (NYSE:SRV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 13th.

The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 30.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund alerts:

NYSE SRV opened at $33.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.86. The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund has a twelve month low of $24.98 and a twelve month high of $36.55.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRV. UBS Group AG raised its position in The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 17.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,343 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 200.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,231 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 4,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 27.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 150,546 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,443,000 after purchasing an additional 32,515 shares in the last quarter.

About The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (Get Rating)

Cushing MLP Total Return Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Swank Capital, LLC. The fund is managed by Swank Energy Income Advisors L.P. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe with a focus in United States. The fund typically invests in MLPs, Other Natural Resource Companies, and global commodities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.