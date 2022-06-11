The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (SRV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.15 on June 30th

The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (NYSE:SRV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 13th.
The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 30.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
NYSE SRV opened at $33.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.86. The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund has a twelve month low of $24.98 and a twelve month high of $36.55.
About The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (Get Rating)
Cushing MLP Total Return Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Swank Capital, LLC. The fund is managed by Swank Energy Income Advisors L.P. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe with a focus in United States. The fund typically invests in MLPs, Other Natural Resource Companies, and global commodities.
