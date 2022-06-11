The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Acquired by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 58,523 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,309 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $21,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,761,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,613,855,000 after buying an additional 261,654 shares during the period. Fundsmith LLP increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 7,165,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,652,543,000 after buying an additional 333,409 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 100.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,778,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,900,000 after buying an additional 1,895,658 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,651,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,667,000 after buying an additional 130,587 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,241,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,024,000 after buying an additional 678,097 shares during the period. 58.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $289.00 to $274.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $361.00 to $322.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $310.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Edward Jones raised shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $380.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.60.

In related news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 548 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.88, for a total transaction of $144,606.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $869,748.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,158 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.34, for a total transaction of $275,997.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,160,985.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,671 shares of company stock worth $888,117. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EL opened at $249.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $89.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $254.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $294.80. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $225.39 and a 12-month high of $374.20.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 45.06%. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 26.26%.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.