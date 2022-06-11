The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPY)

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPY – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Kingspan Group from €102.00 ($109.68) to €103.00 ($110.75) in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. HSBC upgraded shares of Kingspan Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Kingspan Group from €80.00 ($86.02) to €70.00 ($75.27) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Kingspan Group from €93.00 ($100.00) to €95.00 ($102.15) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $96.60.

KGSPY stock opened at $77.81 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.21. Kingspan Group has a 12-month low of $75.56 and a 12-month high of $126.15.

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insulation and building envelope solutions in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation, Light & Air, Water & Energy, and Data & Flooring.

