The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Price Target to $117.00

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $104.00 to $117.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Argus lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $92.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $88.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $88.80.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $100.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $423.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.49 and a 200-day moving average of $78.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Exxon Mobil has a 12 month low of $52.10 and a 12 month high of $105.57.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.18). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.14%. The business had revenue of $90.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.37%.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $241,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,142,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total value of $220,733.07. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,121,620.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at $57,426,000. Summit Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,506 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 4,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 87.8% in the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 58,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,588,000 after acquiring an additional 27,406 shares during the period. Finally, Clough Capital Partners L P raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 77.7% during the third quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 594,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,980,000 after purchasing an additional 260,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

