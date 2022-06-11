The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) is Kanen Wealth Management LLC’s Largest Position

Kanen Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,518,825 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 13,261 shares during the period. ONE Group Hospitality accounts for 19.7% of Kanen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Kanen Wealth Management LLC owned 14.07% of ONE Group Hospitality worth $56,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of STKS. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in ONE Group Hospitality by 5.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,044,512 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,166,000 after buying an additional 52,869 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in ONE Group Hospitality by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 366,447 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,621,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ONE Group Hospitality by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 359,295 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,530,000 after buying an additional 10,269 shares in the last quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP purchased a new position in ONE Group Hospitality in the fourth quarter valued at $4,260,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in ONE Group Hospitality by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 334,909 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,223,000 after buying an additional 2,406 shares in the last quarter. 37.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ONE Group Hospitality alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ONE Group Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Shares of NASDAQ STKS opened at $9.05 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.13. The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.80 and a 52-week high of $16.44. The firm has a market cap of $293.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. ONE Group Hospitality had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 42.74%. The business had revenue of $74.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONE Group Hospitality Company Profile (Get Rating)

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Group Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Group Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.