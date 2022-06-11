The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Position Increased by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,660,846 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 244,995 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $126,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TJX. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in TJX Companies by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 88,309,228 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,826,643,000 after acquiring an additional 3,339,510 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in TJX Companies by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 18,437,205 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,399,753,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253,468 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in TJX Companies by 156.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,224,092 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $278,706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577,744 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in TJX Companies by 87.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,594,906 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $348,846,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in TJX Companies by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,000,588 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,720,125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057,821 shares in the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 46,997 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total transaction of $2,925,563.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,481,905.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 35,827 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total value of $2,186,880.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,821,274.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 112,824 shares of company stock valued at $6,973,343. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut TJX Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on TJX Companies from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.05.

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $58.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $69.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.69 and a 12 month high of $77.35.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $11.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.58 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.28% and a net margin of 6.69%. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 42.91%.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

