The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Purchased by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 304,731 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 34,563 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $23,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TJX. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in TJX Companies by 413.3% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 385 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. First National Bank of South Miami grew its position in TJX Companies by 904.8% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 422 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

In other news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 46,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total transaction of $2,925,563.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,127 shares in the company, valued at $6,481,905.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $1,860,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 119,127 shares in the company, valued at $7,389,447.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 112,824 shares of company stock worth $6,973,343. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

TJX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.05.

NYSE:TJX opened at $58.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.42 and its 200-day moving average is $66.15. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.69 and a 52-week high of $77.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $69.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.88.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $11.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.58 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 61.28%. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.91%.

TJX Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.