The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp cut its position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 501,720 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,420 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $45,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Shellback Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,582,000. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,604,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,314,000. Means Investment CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $332,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Trade Desk by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 88,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares during the period. 63.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director David B. Wells acquired 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.81 per share, for a total transaction of $801,675.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 106,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,881,971.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 6,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $441,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on TTD shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Trade Desk from $90.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Trade Desk from $125.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $50.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.94.

Shares of Trade Desk stock opened at $49.27 on Friday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.39 and a twelve month high of $114.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 234.62, a PEG ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 2.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.41.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.25. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 7.78%. The firm had revenue of $315.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

