The Transfer Token (TTT) Reaches Market Cap of $359.24 Million

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 11th. One The Transfer Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.29 or 0.00011608 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, The Transfer Token has traded up 1.4% against the dollar. The Transfer Token has a market cap of $359.24 million and $312,036.00 worth of The Transfer Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003525 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.85 or 0.00038252 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000020 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About The Transfer Token

The Transfer Token (CRYPTO:TTT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 21st, 2017. The Transfer Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 109,121,371 coins. The Transfer Token’s official website is www.atom-solutions.jp/en/xecttt . The Transfer Token’s official Twitter account is @Tap_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for The Transfer Token is https://reddit.com/r/AtomSolutions and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The Transfer Token’s official message board is medium.com/@atomofficialsns

According to CryptoCompare, “The Transfer Token (TTT), brainstormed and developed by Atom Solutions Co., Ltd, is a token native to Eternal Wallet, set to change the current landscape of currency exchange and overseas remittance. Intended to assist in the conducting of currency exchange. TTT aims to minimize the costs and fees of exchange compared with the current environment, and has a noteworthy feature in the form of Dividend Distribution. Put simply, users are entitled to receive a portion of the fees incurred from other users trading and exchanging on the Eternal Wallet platform, on a weekly basis, in accordance with the amount of TTT they hold in their Eternal Wallet account. Though native to Eternal Wallet, TTT can also be traded on a number of outside exchanges. “

Buying and Selling The Transfer Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Transfer Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Transfer Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase The Transfer Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

