The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stake Raised by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 443,857 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,797 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $68,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Baldwin Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 0.7% in the third quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 10,061 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 19,913 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 5,507 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 1,216 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 7,496 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

DIS traded down $3.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $99.40. 15,386,009 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,078,458. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $99.38 and a 12-month high of $187.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $114.97 and a 200 day moving average of $135.59. The firm has a market cap of $180.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DIS. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $216.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $210.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $218.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.56.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

