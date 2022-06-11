TheStreet Upgrades Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) to “C+”

Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Shares of ESP opened at $14.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.02 million, a PE ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 0.23. Espey Mfg. & Electronics has a 52 week low of $12.39 and a 52 week high of $16.57.
Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. Espey Mfg. & Electronics had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 5.67%. The company had revenue of $8.62 million for the quarter.
Espey Mfg. & Electronics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp., a power electronics design and original equipment manufacturing company, designs, manufactures, and tests electronic equipment primarily for use in military and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. The company's principal products include power supplies, power converters, filters, power transformers, magnetic components, power distribution equipment, UPS systems, antennas, and high-power radar systems for use in AC and DC locomotives, shipboard power, shipboard radar, airborne power, ground-based radar, and ground mobile power applications.
