Time Out Group (LON:TMO) Trading 0.8% Higher

Time Out Group plc (LON:TMO – Get Rating) shares traded up 0.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 49.50 ($0.62) and last traded at GBX 49.50 ($0.62). 68,073 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 74,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 49.10 ($0.62).
The company has a market cap of £166.26 million and a P/E ratio of -3.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.83, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 51.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 53.57.
Time Out Group Company Profile (LON:TMO)
