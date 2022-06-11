Time Out Group (LON:TMO) Trading 0.8% Higher

Time Out Group plc (LON:TMO – Get Rating) shares traded up 0.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 49.50 ($0.62) and last traded at GBX 49.50 ($0.62). 68,073 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 74,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 49.10 ($0.62).

The company has a market cap of £166.26 million and a P/E ratio of -3.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.83, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 51.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 53.57.

Time Out Group Company Profile (LON:TMO)

Time Out Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in media and entertainment business. It operates through two segments, Time Out Market and Time Out Media. The Time Out Market segment operates bars; and engages in retail and events business activities. The Time Out Media segment engages in the sale of digital and print advertising; local marketing solutions, live events tickets, e-commerce transactions, and franchise activities.

