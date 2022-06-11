TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.65-$0.69 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.75. The company issued revenue guidance of -. TJX Companies also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.13-$3.20 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded TJX Companies from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Gordon Haskett cut their price target on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Cowen cut their price target on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on TJX Companies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $78.05.

Shares of TJX stock traded down $1.68 on Friday, reaching $58.97. 4,862,744 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,272,957. The company has a market cap of $69.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.42 and a 200-day moving average of $66.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.55. TJX Companies has a one year low of $53.69 and a one year high of $77.35.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $11.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.58 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 61.28%. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TJX Companies will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.91%.

In other TJX Companies news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 30,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $1,860,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 119,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,389,447.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 35,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total transaction of $2,186,880.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 160,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,821,274.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,824 shares of company stock worth $6,973,343 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors grew its stake in TJX Companies by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,030,874 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $304,770,000 after buying an additional 504,893 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,331,000. Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $376,000. Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 43,011 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $3,900,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

