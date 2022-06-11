Touchstone Bankshares (OTCMKTS:TSBA) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Shares of Touchstone Bankshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSBA – Get Rating) were down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $11.26 and last traded at $11.26. Approximately 426 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 1,910 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.30.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.76 and its 200-day moving average is $11.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.55.

Touchstone Bankshares (OTCMKTS:TSBA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.43 million for the quarter.

Touchstone Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Touchstone Bank that provides various community banking products and services in the United States. The company offers personal and business savings and checking accounts. It also provides home mortgage, home equity, auto, and personal term loans; personal lines of credit; and business loans comprising commercial real estate, business term, operating capital, and construction loans, as well as business lines of credit.

