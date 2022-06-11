Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Holdings Raised by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,775,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,590 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $424,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 194.4% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Cynthia T. Jamison sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.10, for a total value of $1,014,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,737,028. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $195.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $205.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.38. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $166.49 and a fifty-two week high of $241.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 51.48% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th were paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 42.20%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $275.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.17.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

